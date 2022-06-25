Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.