Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 134.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

