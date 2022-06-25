Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 3,085 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVO stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.