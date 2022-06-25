Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and $2.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010440 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00207180 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.