Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $100,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 68.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.