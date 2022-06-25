Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $283.19 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,255 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 61.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $283,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $117.62. 27,029,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,363,652. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

