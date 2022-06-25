Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 489.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $344,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,383,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

