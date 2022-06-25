Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,618 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 676.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

Tesla stock traded up $31.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $737.12. 31,867,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,176,224. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.