Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.91. 10,463,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

