Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 929 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 18,147,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,164,428. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.