Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

