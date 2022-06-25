Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $103,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $522,286. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

