National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.