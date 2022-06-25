NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $96.15 million and $3.92 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

