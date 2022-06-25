NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 12.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.36% of NetEase worth $218,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

NetEase stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

