Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.