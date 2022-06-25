Newman & Schimel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,310,000.

VOO stock traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

