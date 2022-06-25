Newman & Schimel LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

