Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

