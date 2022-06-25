NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) PT Raised to GBX 85

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NRR opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.59. The stock has a market cap of £276.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,528.42).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

