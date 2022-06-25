Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.39

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

