Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading Up 5%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 3,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

About Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

