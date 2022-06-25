Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $230.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

