Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.