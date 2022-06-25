Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

