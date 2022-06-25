Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

