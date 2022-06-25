Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,694,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

