Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

