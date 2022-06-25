Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $50.91 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

