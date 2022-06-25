Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.