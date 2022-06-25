Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Omni has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00008766 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,354 coins and its circulating supply is 563,038 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

