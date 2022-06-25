OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

