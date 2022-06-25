Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $251,456.16 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $251,456.16 and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.53 or 0.99864608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00238644 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00083772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00117881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00231339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.