Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

