PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

