Peanut Price Reaches $0.0146 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Peanut has a market cap of $138,341.34 and approximately $715,407.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peanut has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

