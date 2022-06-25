PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Head-To-Head Contrast

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PFSweb has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 50.16% -6.56% -3.72% Newtek Business Services 93.16% 18.95% 7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PFSweb and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newtek Business Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.95 $147.23 million $6.69 1.75 Newtek Business Services $108.49 million 4.15 $84.14 million $2.75 6.78

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newtek Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PFSweb beats Newtek Business Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp.,was founded in 1998 and converted to a BDC company in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

