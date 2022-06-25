Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 2.5%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.48). 436,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 320,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

