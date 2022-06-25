PIN (PIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014010 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

