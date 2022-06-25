Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

