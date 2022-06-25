Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 2,812 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

