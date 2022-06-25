Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

