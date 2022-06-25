Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

