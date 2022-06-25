Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

