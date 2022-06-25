Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

