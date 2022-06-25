Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,445,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,851,000 after purchasing an additional 542,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

