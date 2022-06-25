Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Target by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

