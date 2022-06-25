Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

