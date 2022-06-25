Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

