Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Critical Comparison

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meta Materials and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 85.08 -$91.00 million -0.26 -4.50 Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.84 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -6.06

Pixelworks has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Materials and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 307.80%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64% Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33%

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

